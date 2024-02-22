Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.79.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 81,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,708,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.