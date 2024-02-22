Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $733.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 853,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 707,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1,802.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 434,005 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

