AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $154.04 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

