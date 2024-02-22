Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.42% of Amcor worth $188,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

