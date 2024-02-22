AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $65.23. 214,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. AMERCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.