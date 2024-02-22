Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

