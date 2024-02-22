American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,388,000 after acquiring an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.