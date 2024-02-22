American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIG. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.94.

AIG stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $80,676,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American International Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,723,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,014,000 after buying an additional 1,386,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

