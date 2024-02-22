American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

