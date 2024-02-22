Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.19% of Americold Realty Trust worth $188,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.