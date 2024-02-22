Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

