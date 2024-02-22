Analysts Offer Predictions for Kelly Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $832.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

