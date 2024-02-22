Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $136.29

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $150.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.