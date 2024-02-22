Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) PT at $57.03

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of C opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

