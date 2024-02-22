Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) PT at $30.17

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Price Performance

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

NYSE YOU opened at $18.11 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.