Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $45.36

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.36.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.8 %

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

CUBE opened at $43.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.