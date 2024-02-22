Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target at $10.42

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.63 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $50,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $22,056,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.