Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target at $10.42

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.
A number of research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.
Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $50,093,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $22,056,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equitrans Midstream
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.