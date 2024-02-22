Analysts Set Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.06) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $696.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,914,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,585,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,015,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.