Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $21.14

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IMAX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

