Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 245.67

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.67 ($3.09).

J has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

