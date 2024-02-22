Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT at $118.83

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $119.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,345,783 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

