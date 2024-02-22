Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $66.33

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

