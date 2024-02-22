Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) PT at $446.25

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $424.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

