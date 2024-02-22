Analysts Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) PT at $146.67

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,414,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.