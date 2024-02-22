Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $40.38

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

XNCR opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 57.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

