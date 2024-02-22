Analyzing Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anywhere Real Estate -1.72% -7.23% -2.01% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anywhere Real Estate and La Rosa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anywhere Real Estate 2 3 0 0 1.60 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than La Rosa.

97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and La Rosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anywhere Real Estate $5.64 billion 0.13 -$97.00 million ($0.91) -7.25 La Rosa $26.20 million 0.57 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anywhere Real Estate.

Summary

La Rosa beats Anywhere Real Estate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes lead generation activities and global relocation services operation. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction marketplace. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, it originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

