Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANDE

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $551,798.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $551,798.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,875. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Andersons by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Andersons by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Andersons by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Andersons by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.