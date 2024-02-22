AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $18.33. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 769,788 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

