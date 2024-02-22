Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AR. Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

