Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) target price on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,765.50 ($22.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,669.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,506.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The firm has a market cap of £17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,368.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21).

In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). Corporate insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

