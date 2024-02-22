Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,320 ($16.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANTO. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).

Antofagasta Trading Up 0.1 %

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,767 ($22.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,669.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,506.40. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.60, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 3,875.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). Corporate insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

