Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,645 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,890 shares in the company, valued at $33,703,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93.

On Friday, January 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50.

On Friday, December 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

