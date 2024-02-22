APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
APA Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.44 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66.
APA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of APA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
About APA
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.
