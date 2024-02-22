APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get APi Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APi Group

APi Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

NYSE:APG opened at $34.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in APi Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APi Group by 185.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.