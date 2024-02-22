APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
APi Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in APi Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APi Group by 185.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
