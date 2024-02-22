Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $190.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

