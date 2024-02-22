Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $190.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

