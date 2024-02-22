Arlo Technologies (ARLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 222.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 89.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

