Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 4th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

