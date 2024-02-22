Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $113.41. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $112.87, with a volume of 72,851 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Further Reading

