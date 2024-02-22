Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) PT Raised to GBX 44

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.57% from the stock’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 21.30 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.89 million, a P/E ratio of 710.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33).
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
