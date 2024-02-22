Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) PT Raised to GBX 44

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.57% from the stock’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 21.30 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.89 million, a P/E ratio of 710.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33).

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

