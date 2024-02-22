ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 497,429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
