Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $255.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $240.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after buying an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,345,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

