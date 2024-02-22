Articore Group (OTC:RDBBF) Trading Up 1.1%

Articore Group Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

