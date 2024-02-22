Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $158.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.29.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $157.14 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $158.13. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

