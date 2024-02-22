Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

