Atb Cap Markets Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

