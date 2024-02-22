ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 452,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 576,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on ATEX Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on ATEX Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATX

ATEX Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.