ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $51.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.
ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of ATI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.
ATI Stock Performance
Shares of ATI stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. ATI has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
ATI Company Profile
ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
