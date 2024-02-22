Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,531,607.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total value of $1,799,175.12.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $2,074,754.16.

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,024,319.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $1,978,746.51.

On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,824,557.40.

On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,965,560.91.

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.