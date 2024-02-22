Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Joseph Leo Binz Sells 1,380 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,380 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $282,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 601 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $127,934.87.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average is $205.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

